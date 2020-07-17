NCP Standing Committee meet put off further till Sunday

KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) in Baluwatar has been further put off till Sunday.
According to the Prime Minister’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa, the meeting has been scheduled for 3:00 pm on Sunday.
The meeting that was initially fixed to take place at 11:00 am today was rescheduled for 3:00pm as the two co-chairs asked for more time for discussion.
It was postponed further since the two co-chairs of the party — Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — said they would require some more time to sort the issues.
Party’s Co-chair Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal in yesterday’s talks with PM Oli, asked him to step down while the PM told both leaders that he would not quit.
OAKLAND: Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday its corporate Gmail customers would now be able to edit documents and other files without leaving the email service, as it aims to lure clients from rivals by making its tools more integrated. The announcement was made at Google’s clo Read More...
NEW YORK: Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75. Scholastic announced that Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. “Jo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has assured that he would advance steps to find solutions to operate public transportation in the country. Most industries came to a halt after the government imposed a nationwide-lockdown in the country that came into effect from March 24, to curb the spre Read More...
LAMJUNG: Chief Minister of Gandaki Province made a site visit on Wednesday to Madhya Nepal Municipality of Lamjung district, where a destructive flood and landslide displaced more than a hundred families. Local people, on CM Prithvi Subba Gurung's visit, stated that shelter is of greater necessit Read More...
KATHMANDU: The top leadership of ruling Nepal Communist Party could not make a headway even in today's meeting thus hitting a deadlock yet again, in terms of resolving differences within the party. Senior leader of the party Madhav Kumar Nepal had joined co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal in the meeting Read More...
GUWAHATI, INDIA: Monsoon floods have swamped large parts of India's densely populated eastern states, forcing more than a million people into makeshift shelters despite the risk of coronavirus, senior officials said on Thursday. Torrential annual rains are crucial for agriculture in South Asia, Read More...
HONG KONG: A breach in Twitter’s security that allowed hackers to break into the accounts of leaders and technology moguls is one of the worst attacks in recent years and may shake trust in a platform politicians and CEOs use to communicate with the public, experts said Thursday. The ruse disco Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,344 with 167 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population. The new infections were confirmed on testing 4,981 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said Spokesperson Dr J Read More...