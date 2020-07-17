NCP Standing Committee meet put off further till Sunday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) in Baluwatar has been further put off till Sunday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa, the meeting has been scheduled for 3:00 pm on Sunday.

The meeting that was initially fixed to take place at 11:00 am today was rescheduled for 3:00pm as the two co-chairs asked for more time for discussion.

It was postponed further since the two co-chairs of the party — Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — said they would require some more time to sort the issues.

Party’s Co-chair Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal in yesterday’s talks with PM Oli, asked him to step down while the PM told both leaders that he would not quit.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook