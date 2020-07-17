THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been put off as the two co-chairs of the party — Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — are currently holding one-to-one talks to settle deepening rift within party’s factions.

Although the meeting was scheduled to be held at 11:00 pm today, it was put off till 3:00 pm as the two co-chairs asked for more time for discussion.

Majority of Standing Committee members had already reached the PM’s official residence in Baluwatar this morning.

Party’s Co-chair Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal in yesterday’s talks with PM Oli, asked him to step down while the PM told both leaders that he would not quit.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook