KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been put off as the two co-chairs of the party — Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — are currently holding one-to-one talks to settle deepening rift within party’s factions.
Although the meeting was scheduled to be held at 11:00 pm today, it was put off till 3:00 pm as the two co-chairs asked for more time for discussion.
Majority of Standing Committee members had already reached the PM’s official residence in Baluwatar this morning.
Party’s Co-chair Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal in yesterday’s talks with PM Oli, asked him to step down while the PM told both leaders that he would not quit.
