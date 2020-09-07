NCP standing committee meeting to take place on Sept 11

KATHMANDU:The standing committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) that has been deferred for long is likely to take place on September 11.
The Standing Committee meeting had to be postponed several times due to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s reluctance to attend it. On July 28, PM Oli had unilaterally postponed the Standing Committee meeting.
On August 14, ruling NCP formed a six-member task force under General Secretary Bishnu Paudel to resolve the intra-party dispute along with a roadmap for the resolution of disputes within the party.
Furthermore, the same proposal will be discussed in the upcoming Standing Committee meeting.
There have been major ups and down in the party as the intra-party rift started surfacing. What began with the Dahal-Nepal-Khanal faction asking for PM Oli to step down from either of the two posts he holds has now converted into a situation of calm as vice-chair Gautam, who has been skipping sides often, has been offered a seat in the National Assembly.
Likewise, PM Oli and co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have agreed to settle differences and forged consensus on power-sharing.
