KATHMANDU: A meeting of the ruling party’s Standing Committee has been scheduled for Thursday, May 7.

A decision to call the long overdue meeting of the standing committee was decided by NCP (NCP) Secretariat meeting held today.

Today’s meeting decided to take vice-chair Bam Dev Gautam to the House of Representatives at an appropriate time.

Likewise, a follow-up of today’s meeting, the third meeting of the party Secretariat to settle internal disputes, has been summoned on May 6.

