NCP Standing Committee meeting postponed after over one hour of discussion

KATHMANDU: Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been postponed until tomorrow. The meeting was halted after five members of the committee expressed their views.

Leelamani Pokharel, Matrika Yadav, Yogesh Bhattarai, Peshal Khatiwada and Nandu Prasain expressed their opinions before the meeting ended.

The party’s standing committee had met for the fifth time today at Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar. The meeting will continue tomorrow at 11:00 am.

Present in the meeting were Prime Minister and party co-chair KP Sharma Oli, co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, senior leaders, and other standing committee members.

Yesterday’s meeting of the standing committee had heated up as Prime Minister Oli’s recent controversial statement on India, among others things, were put on table for discussion. As things progressed, party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal asked PM Oli to quit owing to government’s gross, all-round incompetence, according to a source close to Dahal.

Many NCP (NCP) leaders came down heavily on PM Oli for failing to deliver as well as for applying diversion tactics to fend off criticisms.

The dispute between warring factions within the party has invited many a political upheavals in the recent times, the latest ‘controversy’ being just another addition to the series, even as the country grapples with coronavirus pandemic.

