NCP Standing Committee to meet again on Friday

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) that began from today has concluded after determining the agenda of the meeting and statements of the party’s two chairpersons.

The next meeting of the standing committee will take place on Friday. Party chairs duo Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal had addressed the meeting that took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar today.

In their statements, they dwelt on the present situation and matters related to the meeting.

Party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said, the party chairpersons expressed their views on the government’s work, the party, and overall situation of the country, as well as present challenges and opportunities posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

According to him, the two chairmen reviewed the norms and values of the Communist ideology as well as the positives and negatives based on people’s mandate. They stressed on taking the party ahead based on these assessments.

NCP Central Publicity and Publication Department deputy chief Surya Thapa shared that the today’s meeting has endorsed prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19, Nepal’s border problem and its solution, thorough review of the government’s works, assessment of the party works and remaining works of organisational unification, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact among others, as the agenda for the standing committee meeting.

