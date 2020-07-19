NCP Standing Committee to wait until July 21 for meeting to commence

KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been deferred yet again. Members of the committee will now meet at 11:00am on July 21.
Scheduled to be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, the meeting has seen yet another postponement as the top leadership of the party is engaging in talks to resolve internal matters.
The factional dispute in the ruling party has reached an all time high in recent times with one faction demanding for Prime Minister and co-chair KP Sharma to step down from either of the two posts he currently occupies. Meanwhile, PM Oli has been adamant on his decision to not give up any of his posts.
In a bid to buy time and resolve issues, PM Oli has now pitched the idea of organising party’s Unity Convention in coming winter, unanimous consensus on which has yet to be reached.
