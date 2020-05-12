NCP(NCP) standing committee meeting called for Wednesday

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has called its standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

Party Office secretary Ishwori Rijal shared that the standing committee meeting has been called at 11:00 am at the party headquarters in Dhumbarahi on Wednesday.

The party secretariat meeting held on May 6 had given the responsibility to chairpersons — Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — to summon the standing committee meeting and prepare its agenda.

Standing committee member Debendra Poudel shared that the meeting has been called to discuss government’s activities, policies and programmes, budget, and other issues of the party.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook