NCP’s Secretariat meeting underway at Baluwatar

KATHMANDU: The scheduled Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s official residence in Baluwatar.

Today’s follow-up meeting, after the one held on April 29, is being viewed with utmost interest and is expected to settle scores between the warring factions — Oli faction and Dahal-Nepal faction — within the party.

The meeting is also likely to decide on a date for calling a meeting of the party’s overdue standing committee, which PM Oli has been avoiding for long.

