NCP’s Secretariat meeting underway at Baluwatar

Published: May 02, 2020 6:12 pm On: Kathmandu
KATHMANDU: The scheduled Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s official residence in Baluwatar.

Today’s follow-up meeting, after the one held on April 29, is being viewed with utmost interest and is expected to settle scores between the warring factions — Oli faction and Dahal-Nepal faction — within the party.

Meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) being held today at Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu. Photo Courtesy: Rajan Kafle

The meeting is also likely to decide on a date for calling a meeting of the party’s overdue standing committee, which PM Oli has been avoiding for long.

