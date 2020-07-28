NCP’s Standing Committee meeting postponed yet again

KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been postponed yet again.
Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa confirmed that the meeting which was scheduled for 11:00 am today has been postponed.
पार्टीका दुई जना अध्यक्षकाबीच आवश्यक परामर्श र गृहकार्य गरी सचिवालयकाे बैठककाे निर्णय र निर्देशनबमाेजिम प्रस्ताव तय गर्न बाँकी रहेकाे हुनाले,
पार्टी स्थायी कमिटीकाे आज ११:०० बजे हुने भनिएकाे बैठक स्थगित गरिएकाे छ ।
— Surya Thapa (@ThapajiSurya) July 28, 2020
The meeting had been scheduled for today morning after the last session ended within minutes of being started on July 21. After a quick discussion on the recent wave of natural calamities that have adversely affected lives across the nation, last meeting of the ruling party’s standing committee had come to a close.
Issues other than party’s role and responsibilities in relation to relief for the victims of disasters were untouched and left for today.
NCP’s standing committee meeting has been scheduled, postponed and rescheduled multiple times since the issue of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation made way to the discussion tables.
Factional dispute in the ruling party has reached an all time high in recent times with one faction demanding Prime Minister and Co-chair Oli to step down from either of the two posts he currently occupies. Meanwhile, PM Oli has been adamant on not giving up either of his posts.
The date for when the standing committee will meet next has not been disclosed.
