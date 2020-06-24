NCP’s standing committee meeting underway

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Standing committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway.

The meeting is taking place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

Agenda of today’s meeting includes discussion on the steps taken by the government for prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus infection, border issues, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), among other subjects.

Present at the meeting are co-chairs of the party Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, leaders Jhala Nath Khanal, Bam Dev Gautam, party leaders and ministers Ishwar Pokhrel, Ram Bahadur Thapa, other leaders and party members.

