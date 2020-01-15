Need for behavioural change stressed

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 14

The High-level Administration Reforms Implementation and Monitoring Committee today submitted its annual report to the prime minister.

At a programme organised at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar, today, Committee Chair Kashiraj Dahal presented the Annual Report-2019. Receiving the report, Prime Minister Oli underlined the need of behavioural change among civil service employees to make the public administration outcome-oriented.

“Works need to be done in a way that people get returns.

The wrong policy choice in the past had made the industries sick which has resulted in unnecessary financial burden on the state to pay perks and benefits to employees”.

Noting that the leadership level should also mend their ways to attain the country’s development and prosperity and maintain good governance, he directed employees to responsibly perform their duties for the betterment of the public.

The committee’s recommendations include uniformity in the direction of all three tiers of governments, cutting off administrative expenses, making legal arrangement to take stern action against inappropriate acts and placing arrangements to prevent misuse of government grants.

Committee Chair Dahal shared that the report has recommended developing a system to effectively enforce the decisions of Inter-Province Coordination Council and strengthening federalism through collaboration among the three tiers of government.

A version of this article appears in print on January 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook