Nepal Army procures essential medial equipment from China

KATHMANDU: A wide-body aircraft of Nepal Airlines carrying 18.84 tons of medical equipment arrived in the capital from Guangzhou of China, on Tuesday morning.

According to the Terminal duty officer at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), the aircraft departed at 5:45 pm on Monday and landed at 9:00 am this morning carrying medical essentials including personal protective equipments (PPE), N-95 masks, among others.

Earlier, Nepal Army had a signed a procurement agreement to bring home 342 tons of medical supplies, amounting to over Rs 2.25 billion ($18.44M), from China.

Owing to the huge size of the order, only 18.84 tons have arrived in this lot. Rest of the materials will be brought in various lots.

