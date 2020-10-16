Nepal, Austria hold talks on bilateral ties

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 15
The Government of Nepal and the Government of Austria held virtual bilateral consultations today.
The meeting took stock of the overall state of the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two sovereign countries.
Various aspects of Nepal-Austria relations including the contributions made by the exchange of high-level visits and the need for enhancing economic cooperation were discussed during the meeting.
The two sides exchanged views on expanding and deepening engagements in bilateral trade, investment, technology transfer, renewable energy and tourism. The two sides also emphasised the importance of continuing collaborations in the areas of culture, heritage conservation as well as people-to-people relations, read a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
As mountainous and landlocked countries, both sides shared the importance of continued cooperation on matters of common agendas such as climate change at various multilateral forums.
The two sides exchanged views on the challenges posed by COVID-19, as well as the measures adopted by their respective governments to fight against the global pandemic. Joint Secretary of Europe and the Americas Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nirmal Raj Kafle and Head of Asia-Pacific Department of the Federal Ministry of European and International Affairs of Austria Gabriele Meon-Tschurtz led their respective delegations to the consultations.
The Ambassador of Nepal to Austria and the Ambassador of Austria to Nepal were also part of their respective country delegations.
A version of this article appears in print on October 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
