KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders will be participating in an event being organised jointly by the party’s school department, and the international liaison department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Friday.
NCP leaders including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the party’s school department chief Ishwor Pokharel, among others, will take part in the video conference with the CPC. However, the Party’s International Affairs Department headed by senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal will not be participating in the workshop.
NCP’s International Affairs Department Deputy Chief Surendra Kumar Karki told THT Online, “As we have already participated in a joint-meeting held earlier, we won’t be present at the webinar. It’s now the school department’s turn to hold the interaction session with the CPC.”
“The international relations department’s absence should not be made into a big deal really,” Karki added.
The video seminar is taking place as per the memorandum of understanding signed during a joint-workshop held last year by the NCP (NCP) and the CPC to establish fraternal relations.
The two parties reached agreement to facilitate exchange of high-level visits as well as party worker-level training between the two countries. The parties will also boost cooperation in terms of experience sharing and expanding the exchange of visits of youths and local-level leaders.
NCP ad CPC will also work to boost relations at the people’s level—intelligentsia, civil society organisations and mediapersons — from both the countries. They will also run annual joint programmes on thoughts and ideologies.
Note: The date corresponding to the report has been corrected. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Rajesh Ghimire, a hair stylist and make-up artist wears personal protective equipment as a precautionary measure, as he works at Arden The Beauty Point, in Kupondole, Lalitpur, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU: President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari has authenticated the Constitution of Nepal, Second Amendment Bill, 2077. President Bhandari authenticated the bill stepping on the Article 274 (10) of the Constitution. With this, the process of implementation of the new map has officially co Read More...
LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Moeen, 32, had announced a break from te Read More...
KATHMANDU: The upper house of Nepal’s parliament approved a new map of the country on Thursday including land controlled by India, in a row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbours. India, which controls the region – a slice of land including the Limpiyadhura, Lipulkeh and Ka Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 155,518 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 243,075 Rapid Diagno Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley's Covid-19 tally has crossed fifty for the first time as six additional cases were reported on Thursday. The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing confirmed that three new cases in Bhaktapur, two cases in Kathmandu and one case is Lalitpur have Read More...
LONDON: David Silva will stay at Manchester City until the end of the Premier League season, manager Pep Guardiola announced on Tuesday. The Spanish midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of June, with the 34-year-old captain set to leave after 10 years with the club. The Premi Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group TWICE plan to go live this Saturday, June 20. So, for ONCEs this weekend is made. TWICE will be holding a performance, livestreamed in collaboration with Define® by ACUVUE® contact lenses. Hellokpop reports the ACUVUE® Define® x TWICE Live is a livestream that w Read More...