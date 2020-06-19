THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders will be participating in an event being organised jointly by the party’s school department, and the international liaison department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Friday.

NCP leaders including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the party’s school department chief Ishwor Pokharel, among others, will take part in the video conference with the CPC. However, the Party’s International Affairs Department headed by senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal will not be participating in the workshop.

NCP’s International Affairs Department Deputy Chief Surendra Kumar Karki told THT Online, “As we have already participated in a joint-meeting held earlier, we won’t be present at the webinar. It’s now the school department’s turn to hold the interaction session with the CPC.”

“The international relations department’s absence should not be made into a big deal really,” Karki added.

The video seminar is taking place as per the memorandum of understanding signed during a joint-workshop held last year by the NCP (NCP) and the CPC to establish fraternal relations.

The two parties reached agreement to facilitate exchange of high-level visits as well as party worker-level training between the two countries. The parties will also boost cooperation in terms of experience sharing and expanding the exchange of visits of youths and local-level leaders.

NCP ad CPC will also work to boost relations at the people’s level—intelligentsia, civil society organisations and mediapersons — from both the countries. They will also run annual joint programmes on thoughts and ideologies.

Note: The date corresponding to the report has been corrected. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

