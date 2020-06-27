THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has continued on the third day, today.

It has been learnt that the meeting has been discussing Nepal’s border issues and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

Prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19, among other contemporary issues, was also set as the agenda for discussion at the meeting being held at Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.

The NCP (NCP) Secretariat had called the Standing Committee meeting on May 13, however, it had to be put off at the Prime Minister’s insistence, only to meet on June 24 and 26.

Yesterday’s meeting had also discussed the country’s border and sovereignty issues and dwelt on Millennium Challenge Corporation’s Nepal compact. However, the party’s co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had skipped the meeting.

It has been learnt that PM Oli wants the Parliament to ratify the MCC agreement while the rival faction wants it to be ratified only after some amendments to the agreement.

Oli is in minority in the 45-member Standing Committee.

