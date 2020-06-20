Nepal Communist Party’s secretariat meeting today

KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway.
The meeting was scheduled to begin at 9:00 am at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, stated PM’s press advisor Surya Thapa.
Discussions will be carried out on the citizenship bill, preparations for the standing committee meeting on June 24-25, proposal for endorsement of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement, among others.
KATHMANDU: University of Queensland (UQ) has made a call for recruitment of healthy participants to sort candidates for testing COVID-19 vaccine. UQ is accelerating its pace of vaccine project which was started as part of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) rapid response p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 18 The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has announced it will bring special relief package for businesses and public affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Announcing the policies and programmes of KMC for fiscal year 2020-21, KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said that the special pack Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 18 As per the working guidelines on rescuing vulnerable Nepalis who have been stranded in foreign lands due to the travel restrictions imposed by several governments in the fight against COVID-19, 413 Nepalis were rescued and brought home today. These stranded people arrived here Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 18 Effective July 1, the World Bank Country Office in Nepal will be upgraded to a Sub-Regional Office responsible for country operations in three countries — Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka. The Sub-Regional Office has been changed from Sri Lanka to Nepal with the country director Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 18 Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) has received the full amount of the bank guarantee amounting to 8.75 million euros and Rs 850 million totalling Rs two billion from the Italian bank — Intesa Sanpaolo SPA. The payment was received after the ruling by a three judge bench of Read More...
Bajura, June 18 An auxiliary nurse and mid-wife Diya Singh has been looking after 17 COVID infected persons in Dhuralsain quarantine of Budhiganga Municipality, Bajura. A two-year-old minor, who died due to COVID-19 on May 31, was also treated in the same facility. Of the 182 people who stayed Read More...
NEW DELHI: The United States offered condolences to India on Friday over the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers killed in vicious hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops during a clash on the two Asian giants disputed mountainous border earlier this week. Tensions remain high, despite the two go Read More...
Kathmandu, June 18 Former national football team members Ananta Raj Thapa, Chetan Ghimire and Yugal Kishor Rai were among the four coaches who succeeded in passing the AFC ‘A’ Licence course examinations. The former Nepal Police Club midfielder Thapa — who is at the helm of the depa Read More...