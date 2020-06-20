Nepal Communist Party’s secretariat meeting today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 9:00 am at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, stated PM’s press advisor Surya Thapa.

Discussions will be carried out on the citizenship bill, preparations for the standing committee meeting on June 24-25, proposal for endorsement of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement, among others.

