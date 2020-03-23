Nepal Embassy in India issues travel advisory to Nepali nationals

THT Online

Kathmandu: The Nepal Embassy in India, in a joint advisory released in association with the Indian government, appealed to Nepali nationals to avoid all non-essential travel in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Nepal Embassy advised Nepali nationals to step out only if necessary and to implement self-isolation until further notice.

Travel restrictions have been imposed in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. The advisory comes after the Government of Nepal shut all its borders along India and China on Sunday.

In India, at least 9 people have died and around 425 have tested positive for COVID-19. Likewise, Nepal has so far two cases recorded, of which, one is currently under treatment.

