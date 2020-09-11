THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The President of World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) has stated that science journalists should do factual reporting as they are the ultimate fact checkers.

In a webinar organised by Nepal Forum of Science Journalists (NFSJ), WFSJ president Millica Momcelovic shared her experiences and urged Nepali Journalists to recheck information and facts while writing the news articles.

‘Social sites and Political Leaders are diverting focus from the Covid-19 issues, science journalists should be aware about it,’ Milica added. She praised all efforts carried out by NFSJ to promote science journalism in Nepal.

She further stated that WFSJ is collaborating with Science journalists from the developing world. ‘I am very glad to say that practice of science journalism is gaining moment at present. “The idea of regional science newsportal could be good for journalists,” Milica remarked.

She also encouraged the newscomers in science journalism and suggested that curiosity, fact checking and good reporting are essential for good reporting. 32 Science Journalists across the country had participated the webinar.

Former Science and Technology Minister Ganesh Shah urged Nepali Science Journalists to conduct in-depth science backed reporting on COVID-19.

NFSJ founding President Chhatra karki and NFSJ President Laxman Dangol also shared their opinion in the webinar.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook