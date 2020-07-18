Nepal Govt rules out COVID community spread in valley

KATHMANDU, JULY 17
The health ministry today claimed that there was no evidence of community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Kathmandu valley.
“Of the 4,800 samples collected from several crowded areas in the valley to find out whether there is community transmission or not only three tested positive. Of the three, two had returned from foreign countries, while one was linked to a beauty parlour. This confirms that there is no evidence of community transmission in the valley,” said Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Jageshwor Gautam.
“Though there is no evidence that COVID-19 has spread in the community and the number of infections was declining, COVID infection is still spreading and people have to remain on guard,” he said.
They have to maintain social distance at public places, practice hand hygiene and wear masks to prevent the contagion from spreading.
Meanwhile, health authorities today diagnosed 101 new cases of COVID-19. With this, Nepal’s coronavirus caseload has reached 17,445. Of these, 11,534 have already been discharged, including 285 COVID patients who recovered today.
Forty patients have succumbed to the respiratory contagion in Nepal.
Of those diagnosed with COVID-19 today, 22 are from Lamjung, 13 from Rolpa, 10 from Bardiya, eight each from Rautahat and Dhanusha, seven from Tanahun, five from Dang, three each from Bara and Nawalparasi (East), two each from Bhaktapur, Morang, Jhapa, Parsa and Nuwakot and one each from Kathmandu, Saptari, Makawanpur, Sindhuli, Kavrepalanchowk, Palpa, Rupandehi, Salyan, Rukum (West), Dadeldhura, Bajhang and Doti.
Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, and Humla have no active COVID case. On the other hand, Rautahat, Kailali and Bajura each have over 500 COVID patients in isolation wards.
