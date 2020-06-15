Nepal Immigration bars five tourists from entering country for two years

Kathmandu, June 15
The Department of Immigration (DoI) has barred five tourists of four countries from entering Nepal for the next two years.
Nepal Police, on June 13, had arrested six tourists from Maitighar Mandal during an ‘apolitical’ protest programme organised by youths in a bid to put pressure on the government to effectively work towards curbing the COVID-19 pandemic. Police had later handed them over to the DoI for violating immigration laws by participating in protest programmes.
Among the arrested, three Chinese nationals and one American national have also been fined Rs 10,000 while one Australian national was fined Rs 20,000. Meanwhile, one Norwegian woman, staying in the country in marriage visa, was not prohibited from visiting the country and was released on a fine of Rs 5,000.
Ramesh KC, Director General of DoI said that all five of them will be sent back to their respective countries after the lockdown is lifted. He added that since the law has excluded people on tourist visas of any kind of political rights, they cannot participate in such demonstrations.
