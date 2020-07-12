THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today extended wishes of speedy recovery for Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday.

PM Oli sent his message across to the veteran actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan, also an actor, on Twitter.

“Wishing legendary actor of India @SrBachchan and his son actor @juniorbachchan good health and speedy recovery!” the PM wrote.



Wishing legendary actor of India @SrBachchan and his son actor @juniorbachchan good health and speedy recovery! — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) July 12, 2020

Four members of the Bachchan family, a renowned family in Indian film industry, have been tested positive for Covid-19. While the father-son were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection on Saturday, actor/Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, who had earlier tested negative in a RDT, were confirmed to have contracted the disease on Sunday.

