Nepal Police to launch awareness programme

Kathmandu, March 4

In its bid to spread awareness to prevent coronavirus outbreak in the country, Nepal Police has decided to launch public awareness programme as part of its community-police partnership programmes.

For this, police will conduct doorto-door campaign and use loud speakers to inform people about basic safety tips. Deputy Inspector General Shailesh Thapa Kshetri said, “Apart from spreading messages about safety measures, we will suggest people not to panic, stay positive and co-operate security agencies in case of coronavirus outbreak.”

Police have also decided to take extra measure while dealing with public during regular security check.

“For an instance, police will try their best to avoid close contact in regular drink drive check where police are required to get close to smell alcohol, until we find it suspicious that the driver is visibly drunk,” DIG Kshetri said.

Police have adopted safety measures against the disease as they live in group inside their camps and barracks. DIG Kshetri said, “Camps and barracks are being rigorously cleaned, we have set up isolation wards in police hospitals and kept protective gears ready, in case of COVID-19 outbreak.” Nepal police has cancelled its seminar on security, which was scheduled for March 6 and 7 in Dhangadi.

