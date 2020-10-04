Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 86,823 as 2253 cases surface

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 2,253 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 86,823.

As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,219.

Similarly, 4,203 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

The Health Ministry reported a good number of 1,329 recoveries in the last 24-hours. So far 64,069 people have been discharged from the health facilities following an improvement in their condition.

Seven new fatalities were reported on Saturday, taking the tally to 535.

On Saturday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally stood at 84,570 with 2,120 new infections.

