KATHMANDU: With the highest single-day spike of 1,459 COVID-19 cases, the total infection-tally in Nepal rose to 56,788 on Tuesday.
The previous record for the highest daily jump in Nepal was on September 11 when 1,454 Covid-19 cases were reported.
The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 15,779.
There are 8,139 people in institutional isolation while 7,640 people are in home isolation.
Similarly, 7,250 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.
Following an improvement in their condition, a good number of 1,062 people have been discharged from the health facilities, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,638.
Likewise, eleven fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has reached 371.
On Monday, 1,170 new cases had surfaced with which the tally had shifted to 55,329.
