Nepal witnesses highest single-day death toll on Thursday

KATHMANDU: Seventeen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Thursday.

This is the highest recorded number of fatalities in a single-day in Nepal.

Five women and 12 men are among the latest individuals to pass away due to the novel coronavirus.

Details of the deceased individuals

55-year-old female, Morang

81-year-old female, Sunsari

73-year-old female, Bhaktapur

82-year-old female, Kathmandu

32-year-old female, Dhading

78-year-old male, Jhapa

68-year-old male, Dhanusha

70-year-old male, Dhanusha

65-year-old male, Rautahat

84-year-old male, Bhaktapur

75-year-old male, Kathmandu

79-year-old male, Kathmandu

80-year-old male, Kathmandu

39-year-old male, Tahahun

39-year-old male, Dang

50-year-old male, Kapilvastu

55-year-old male, Nawalparasi

Nepal has more than 69,000 confirmed cases while global cases have exceeded 31 million whereas the global death-toll is approaching the 1 million mark.

With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 453.

