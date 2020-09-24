Nepal witnesses highest single-day death toll on Thursday

KATHMANDU: Seventeen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Thursday.
This is the highest recorded number of fatalities in a single-day in Nepal.
Five women and 12 men are among the latest individuals to pass away due to the novel coronavirus.
Details of the deceased individuals
Nepal has more than 69,000 confirmed cases while global cases have exceeded 31 million whereas the global death-toll is approaching the 1 million mark.
With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 453.
