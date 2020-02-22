Army Day observed

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 21

Nepali Army Day was celebrated amid a spectacular function at Nepali Army Pavilion, Tundikhel, today. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, who is also the Supreme Commander of Nepali Army, was the chief guest of the ceremony.

President Bhandari received a guard of honour presented by a troop of Nepali Army. Followed by traditional and celebratory firing from rifles and canons, NA soldiers demonstrated march past, military skills and drills, and showcased their arts and skills. A Nepali Army helicopter, displaying a banner that read ‘Nepal Army Day-2020’, showered flowers.

There was also a display of artillery equipment, combat equipment, signal, air defence equipment, equipment used in United Nations peacekeeping mission, armoured protected vehicles and mine protected vehicles.

Every year, NA celebrates the Army Day on the occasion of Mahashivaratri, reaffirming its devotion to the people and the nation, reflecting its organisational unity characterised by patriotism and military professionalism.

Vice-president, prime minister, chief justice, speaker, chairperson of the National Assembly, ministers, chief of army staff and chief of other security agencies were present at the function. Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa honoured various persons on the occasion.

A version of this article appears in print on February 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

