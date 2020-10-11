Nepali Army to symbolically inaugurate Dashain

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10

Nepali Army is set to organise symbolic inauguration of Nepali’s biggest festival Dashain, on the seventh day called Fulpati, in view of the COVID-19.

The Nepali Army, which is also an integral part of the official celebration of Dashain in the country, will officially mark the beginning of the festivities by firing cannons and performing other rituals at Army’s pavilion in Tundikhel.

“Although there will be cannon firing on the day of Fulpati this Dashain, the celebration won’t be like that of last year,” said Nepali Army Spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudel. “We will continue our tradition, but without fanfare and gathering due to the grim scenario created by the deadly coronavirus,” Poudel said.

He said participants of the programme would be reduced by twothird while the NA personnel will be scaled down by half its original number.

President Baidhya Devi Bhandari, however, is scheduled to observe the ceremony. On the day of the event, she will receive the guard of honour by only half of the regular army. Number of VIPs in the programme will also be heavily reduced, according to NA. In the past, over 1,000 guests used to watch the inauguration ceremony. The number of guests will be reduced to around 200 persons, except the NA personnel, this time around.

NA will also maintain social distance in the procession carrying Fulpati from Gorkha to Hanuman Dhoka Durbar.

A version of this article appears in print on October 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook