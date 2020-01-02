KATHMANDU: Main opposition party Nepali Congress has asked that the government revise the much controversial IT Bill which according to many looks to restrict Freedom of Expression under the garb of regulating activities on cyberspace.
The Development and Technology Committee of the House of Representatives had passed the Information Technology Bill on December 29, ignoring the opposition of Nepali Congress lawmakers in the panel.
NC on Wednesday issued a statement calling for the correction of certain provisions on the bill which could curtail citizens’ right to freedom of opinion and expression under the pretext of regulating use of the internet. The opposition party condemned the government’s step toward limiting freedom of expression, deeming it unconstitutional, while urging the concerned sides to speak in defense of people’s basic rights.
What is the IT bill all about:
Experts are of the opinion that the bill would give an unfair advantage to the government to silence those who used social networking sites to express their dissatisfaction.
READ ALSO:
HoR passes ‘restrictive’ IT Bill