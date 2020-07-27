NC demands that the government honour previously struck deal
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma visited the Basantapur Durbar Square on Monday where youth activist Iih has been staging the second round of fast-unto-death for the last 10 days.
Iih, 26, an activist representing the ‘Enough is Enough’ movement has been staging satyagraha demanding that the government fulfil all the agreed demands of a prior deal struck between protesters and the government.
During his visit, Sharma said that the coronavirus pandemic is a huge challenge for any government. However, many governments have been able to overcome this challenge by listening to and acting upon concerned raised by many sides.
He also admitted that Nepali Congress, along with the government, was unable to make adequate preparation to handle the pandemic in time.
“The Nepali Congress also has been asking for the proper handling of this crisis as well stopping the RDT testing, in line with the Satyagrahis,” Sharma added.
“During this global crisis, it would be selfish of the youth if they paid no heed to the things that have been going around them and just sat home. However, these young activists have come together demanding an effective response to the Covid-19 contagion, putting their own health at risk. They are worthy of our respect.”
Watch on #Periscope: नेपाली कांग्रेसको तर्फबाट प्रवक्ता विश्वप्रकाश शर्मा सत्याग्रहप्रति ऐक्यबद्धता जनाउनुहुँदैं वसन्तपुर दरबार क्षेत्रमाhttps://t.co/v0VKnA4bNA
— Public Congress (@PublicCongress) July 27, 2020
“The demands raised by ‘Enough is Enough’ activists is correct and justified. We are here to support their cause, not in an individual capacity, but rather to express the solidarity of Nepali Congress.”
Sharma urged the government to fulfil the earlier commitments made with the activities as soon as possible and to save the lives of the satyagrahis, and while fulfilling those demands save the lives of all Nepali people.
Earlier, Iih and along with another youth activist Pukar Bam, 30, had gone on a hunger strike for the same cause. They ended their 12-day hunger strike after the Ministry of Health and Population agreed to fulfil their demands about measures to be adopted while fighting the highly contagious virus, on July 7.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli too had visited the Satyagrahi-duo and extended promise to fulfil their demands.
Australia records 10 deaths in past day, all in Victoria Victoria records 459 cases, up from 357 on Saturday Court rules against planned protest in Sydney next week MELBOURNE: Australia reached a grim milestone on Sunday, recording its highest ever daily tally of deaths from the novel Read More...
POKHARA: Out of two persons who went missing after being buried by a landslide at Baglung Municipality-1on Saturday night, the body of one has been found near Nirayaghat of Banpa-1 Ramrekha, on Sunday morning. A landslip fell onto an excavator, a tipper (Ga 1 Kha 4637) and a tractor (Dha 1 Cha Read More...
KATHMANDU: July 2020, which has been 'blessed' with astronomical events, is ending with a double meteor shower this week. With the comet NEOWISE gradually fading over the sky and getting further away, the approach of meteor showers -- delta Aquariids and alpha Capricornids – will be closer to p Read More...
KATHMANDU: Throat swab samples from four police personnel deployed at Nepal Police Headquarters have been collected for Covid-19 test, today. It has been suspected that the police personnel have contracted coronavirus infection. Swab specimen of all four were sent to Teku-based National Laborator Read More...
TANAHUN: Recent flood in Marsyandi River, induced by continuous rainfall, has damaged a newly constructed motorable bridge. The bridge that connected Bandipur Rural Municipality-4, Tanahun and Palungtar Municipality of Gorkha district was recently completed and was awaiting inauguration. Chair Read More...
SEATTLE: Dozens were arrested and many police injured in clashes around Seattle’s biggest Black Lives Matter protest in weeks on Saturday, police said, with a renewed energy sparked by violent clashes between activists and federal agents in nearby Portland, Oregon. Police said officers used non Read More...
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a groundbreaking ceremony next month for a Hindu temple on a disputed site in northern India where a 16th-century mosque was torn down by Hindu hard-liners in 1992, according to the trust overseeing the temple construction. The ceremony i Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 342,457 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...