NC demands that the government honour previously struck deal

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma visited the Basantapur Durbar Square on Monday where youth activist Iih has been staging the second round of fast-unto-death for the last 10 days.

Iih, 26, an activist representing the ‘Enough is Enough’ movement has been staging satyagraha demanding that the government fulfil all the agreed demands of a prior deal struck between protesters and the government.

During his visit, Sharma said that the coronavirus pandemic is a huge challenge for any government. However, many governments have been able to overcome this challenge by listening to and acting upon concerned raised by many sides.

He also admitted that Nepali Congress, along with the government, was unable to make adequate preparation to handle the pandemic in time.

“The Nepali Congress also has been asking for the proper handling of this crisis as well stopping the RDT testing, in line with the Satyagrahis,” Sharma added.

“During this global crisis, it would be selfish of the youth if they paid no heed to the things that have been going around them and just sat home. However, these young activists have come together demanding an effective response to the Covid-19 contagion, putting their own health at risk. They are worthy of our respect.”

“The demands raised by ‘Enough is Enough’ activists is correct and justified. We are here to support their cause, not in an individual capacity, but rather to express the solidarity of Nepali Congress.”

Sharma urged the government to fulfil the earlier commitments made with the activities as soon as possible and to save the lives of the satyagrahis, and while fulfilling those demands save the lives of all Nepali people.

Earlier, Iih and along with another youth activist Pukar Bam, 30, had gone on a hunger strike for the same cause. They ended their 12-day hunger strike after the Ministry of Health and Population agreed to fulfil their demands about measures to be adopted while fighting the highly contagious virus, on July 7.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli too had visited the Satyagrahi-duo and extended promise to fulfil their demands.

