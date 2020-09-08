KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress General Secretary Shashank Koirala tested positive for coronavirus infection, today.
Koirala took to Twitter to announce the confirmation of the news on his health.
“I was diagnosed with Covid-19 following the reports of the tests conducted today,” NC General Secretary posted.
आज गरिएकाे परीक्षणका क्रममा म मा काेराेना संक्रमण पुष्टि भएकाे छ । हाल मलाई स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी कुनै समस्या देखिएको छैन। चिकित्सकहरुकाे सल्लाह अनुसार हाल म हाेम आइसाेलेसनमा बसेकाे छु। मसंग प्रत्यक्ष सम्पर्कमा आउनुभएका सम्पूर्णमा आवश्यक सजगता अपनाउनुहुन अनुराेध गर्दछु।
जय नेपाल
— Dr Shashank Koirala (@DrShashankKoir1) September 8, 2020
Koirala is staying in home isolation as per the advice of his doctors as his health is reported to be in a normal condition.
“I urge all those that had come into contapt with me in the past few days to adopt precautionary measures,” Shashank Koirala tweeted.
Last week, the Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidya Sundar Shakya too had contracted the infection.
