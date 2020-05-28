NC in favour of constitution amendment

KATHMANDU: The main opposition party, Nepali Congress has made its position clear about voting in favour of constitution amendment proposal registered in the federal parliament.
The party organised a press meet today to put forth it’s official view that it will be standing for amendment of the constitution to incorporate new political map of Nepal in the coat-of-arms.
At the press conference held at the party’s central office in Sanepa, NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma said the party will position itself clearly in favour of the amendment and restoring Nepal’s right to Kalapani, Lipulekk and Limpiyadhura.
“It’s only about securing the party’s right to an institutional decision, which will be taken by the Central Working Committee meeting on May 30,” he said. He also shared NC’s long-standing position on initiating talks about removing Indian Army from Kalapani.
The party’s proposal to take an institutional decision at the all-party meeting was not to obstruct the process that had begun in the parliament, he asserted.
Sharma said the NC takes the statements made by some ministers that the NC asked for the proposal to be lifted from the Parliament’s working agenda, very seriously. The issue of nationality cannot be a matter of blame game but should be an issue of unity driven by strong national sentiment, he said while welcoming the proposal of the Prime Minister to have the amendment proposal passed unanimously.
Previous experience from Ebola epidemic in Liberia has already proven that discontinuing heath services unrelated to epidemic response resulted in more deaths than the epidemic itself. Most of the reproductive health services are time sensitive and further delay or denial in seeking services can inc Read More...
JAJARKOT: A husband-wife duo have lost their lives in Jajarkot district after being buried in a sand dune. The deceased have been identified as Ekka Bahadur Singh, 36, of Nalagad Municipality-7 and his wife Kumari Singh, 33, the police verified. The incident occurred during the construction of Read More...
"Infected children are sent away from their families to stay at quarantine centres on their own during the Covid-19 pandemic but how will they cope at a place that is not child-friendly?" a 15-year-old girl from Nepalgunj questioned Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Parbat Gurung, over Read More...
KATHMANDU:Â The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on governmentâ€™s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 58,277 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 100,287 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicated a possibility of rain across the country for the next three days as the influence of pre-monsoon. According to the Division, eastern and central hilly regions will remain generally cloudy while the western region will remain partly Read More...
Thanks all for holding him accountable KATHMANDU: TheÂ Tonight ShowÂ host Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology after facing a backlash after a 20-year-old video of him in blackface portraying Chris Rock onÂ Saturday Night LiveÂ resurfaced online, according to variety.com. â€œIn 2000, while onÂ Read More...