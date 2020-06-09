Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa comes down heavily on govt

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa has asked the Government of Nepal to provide a breakdown of the expenses incurred for the government’s response to coronavirus outbreak.
Speaking at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Thapa said the House must be apprised in brief, point to point, of the total spending amounting to Rs 10 billion that has been used up under the covid-19 crisis management heading.
Coming down heavily on the government, the MP from the opposition party alleged the government for indulging in irregularities at a time of crisis of such magnitude. “Five PCR test machines and 25,000 kits have been bought and the governement says Rs 10 billion has been spent. We need to know how the money was spent!”
“Deputy Prime Minister and convenor of the High-Level Coordination Committee to Prevent and Control Covid-19 Ishwar Pokhrel or the Prime Minister himself should provide answers to the questions that are being raised regarding the spendings,” Thapa demanded.
Thapa even criticised the Prime Minister for applying his know-it-all approach to everything.
The lawmaker, at the meeting, also questioned the government’s intentions behind persisting for Rapid Diagnostic Tests, its failures to expand PCR tests, its inefficiency in managing the quarantine centres and its treatment of Nepalis returning via the Indian border.
Map amendment aside, resolve to remove foreign army from Nepali soil
Lawmaker Thapa, taking part in deliberation over coat-of-arms amendment bill, said that the government must resolve to return foreign soldiers from Nepal’s territory.
“I thank the government issuing a new political map, however, make a resolution to remove foreign army from our land. We will extend our full support to the government like we did while issuing the map,” said Thapa.
“Act also instead of just talking. The need of the hour is courage and restraint, not over-excitement and impulse,” said Thapa, while urging the government to be accountable to the Parliament.
