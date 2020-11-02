THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress has called its central office-bearers’ meeting today to discuss the preparations for upcoming 14th general convention of the party.

The party’s office-bearers, former office-bearers and some central members will be present at the meeting being held at NC central office in Sanepa at 1.00 pm today.

Other intra party and political current matters would also be discussed at the meeting.

Likewise, the central working committee meeting has been scheduled for coming November 6.

The partier had earlier scheduled the general convention for 19-22 February 2021.

