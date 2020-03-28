Deuba urges govt to act

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 27

President of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba issued a press release calling on the government to immediately announce economic relief package for daily wagers and small, medium and large business houses, who were bearing the brunt of lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Deuba said the government should announce relief package for daily wagers first as they were the worst hit.

The NC president also urged the government to announce economic relief package for low income groups, including government employees, unemployed people and students.

He also sought relief packages for all types of businesses — small, medium and large. Deuba also asked the government to waive, for at least three months, the interest on loan of less than two million rupees that businesspersons had taken from banking institutions. He also urged the government to reduce the interest rate for certain period. Deuba demanded reduction of loan interest rate for large business houses and deferment of instalment payment for three months.

Stating that daily newspapers were on the verge of closing their operation, Deuba also urged the government to provide economic relief packages for media houses and working journalists.

A version of this article appears in print on March 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook