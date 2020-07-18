Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 17

Nepali Congress Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi has condemned the tonsuring of a Nepali national in the Indian city of Varanasi by a group of people to protest Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s remarks that Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram lies in Thori, Nepal’s Parsa district.

A video of a Nepali national with tonsured head has gone viral on social networking sites.

The video shows that the tonsured youth was forced to chant slogans against PM Oli.

Nidhi has termed the act as objectionable and provocative, and appealed to the Government of India to take action against those responsible for the act.

He also appealed to the people of both countries not to indulge in any provocative act.

Nidhi urged both the governments of Nepal and India to hold dialogue to remove current misunderstandings.

Indian media outlets have reported that UP police have already made an arrest in the case.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 18, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

