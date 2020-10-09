600 Covid-19 fatalites recorded till date in Nepal

KATHMANDU: With ten additional fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll reached 600 on Friday.
A female and ten males, their ages ranging from 29 to 84, were the latest to succumb to novel coronavirus related complications.
Three of the fatalites were registered in the Kathmandu valley while Sunsari too reported the same number of deaths.
Likewise, two persons each died due to Covid-19 complications in Rupandehi and Jhapa.
Nepal on October 5 had set the record for highest fatalites on a single day with 19 deaths.
