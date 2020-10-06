Nepal’s coronavirus tally crosses 90,000-mark; 1,551 new infections reported Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 1,551 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 90,814.

Among the new cases, 1,017 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,709.

Similarly, 4,221 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

The Health Ministry reported a good number of 2,340 recoveries in the last 24-hours. So far 67,542 people have been discharged from the health facilities following an improvement in their condition.

Nine new fatalities were reported on Tuesday, taking the tally to 563.

On Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally stood at 89,263. with 2,440 new infections.

