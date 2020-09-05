THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nine people diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 280.

Of the deceased, three women — one each from Morang (43), Makwanpur (52) and Nawalparasi (32) — succumbed to the disease, as per the Health Ministry’s latest report.

Likewise, three males from Kathmandu aged 41, 59 and 65 too passed away due to Covid-19 complications. Similarly, among the deceased males are one each from Parsa (75), Mahottari (78) and Rupandehi (40).

On Friday, 14 deaths from coronavirus-infection were reported

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook