Death toll tops 500 on Thursday, 11 fatalities reported

KATHMANDU: The Covid-19 death toll in Nepal touched the 500-mark on Thursday after eleven people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The nationwide fatality tally, as such, has moved to 509.

One woman and ten men lost their lives due to the infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed.

The deceased women aged 34 is from Banke.

Likewise, among the deceased men, three are from Sunsari aged 27,50, 56 years, two from Kathmandu (78, 68), three from Rupendehi (80, 55,42).

Likewise, a person each fell victim to the disease from Bhaktapur (68) and Lalitpur (48).

The Health Ministry’s data reveals that 0.65 per cent of the infected people in Nepal have succumbed to to Covid-19 related complications.

On Wednesday, there were as many as seven Covid-19 fatalities recorded which took the death tally to 498.

