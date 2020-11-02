Nepal | November 02, 2020

KATHMANDU: As many as 24 individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours.

With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 984.

2933 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus cases count to 176,500.

Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease has been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded at 46.9 million.

On Sunday, 23 Covid-19 fatalities were recorded which took the death tally to 960.

