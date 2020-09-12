Nepal’s Covid-19 infection tally reaches 53,120 with 1,201 new cases on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 53,120 as 1,201 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the last 24 hours. As many as 852 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 37,524 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

As of today, there are 15,260 active cases of infection in the country while 6,354 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, fourteen fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has reached 336.

On Friday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had crossed 51,919 with 1,454 new cases.

