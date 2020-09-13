Nepal’s Covid-19 infection tally reaches 54,159 with 1,039 new cases on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 54,159 as 1,039 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,173 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 38,697 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

As of today, there are 15,117 active cases of infection in the country while 6,536 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, nine fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has reached 345.

On Saturday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had crossed 53,120 with 1,201 new cases.

