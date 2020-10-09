THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday added 2,059 fresh coronavirus cases with which the nationwide tally breached the one lakh-mark.

The total number of infections stands at a whopping 100,676 as per the Health Ministry’s latest data.

Among the new cases, 1,409 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone.

Similarly, 4,703 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country. The Health Ministry reported a good number of 1,680 recoveries in the last 24-hours. So far 73,023 people have been discharged from the health facilities following an improvement in their condition. The total active cases in the country as of today is 27,053 The Health Ministry had earlier recommended a lockdown if and when the active cases cross the 25k mark. Ten new fatalities were reported on Friday, taking the tally to 600. On Thursday, Nepal recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 4,364 people tested positive for the viral contagion taking the nationwide tally to 98,617.

