Nepal’s Covid-19 tally crosses 50k mark with 1246 new cases reported on Thursday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 50,465 as 1246 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the total individuals reported to be infected today, 402 are females while 844 are males.

A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the past day. As many as 1,818 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 35,700 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

As of today, there are 14,448 active cases of infection in the country while 5806 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, five fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has reached 317.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had reached 49,219 with 1081 new cases.

