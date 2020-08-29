Nepal’s Covid-19 tally goes up to 37,340 with 884 new cases on Saturday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 884 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 37,340.

Of the newly infected persons, 242 are females while 652 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 10,171 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. A total of 661,623 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Among the new cases, 186 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the disease, a total of 20,555 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country so far. In the past day, 313 recoveries were recorded in Nepal.

As of today, there are 16,578 active cases of infection in the country while 8,035 people are under quarantine.

At present, two districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Mustang and Humla. Meanwhile, nine districts — Morang, Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, and Lalitpur — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Twelve more Covid-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 195.

On Friday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 36,456 with 927 new recorded cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook