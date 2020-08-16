KATHMANDU: As many as 641 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 26,660.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 517,901 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.
Among the new cases, 172 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Following recovery from the disease, 134 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 17335.
As of today, there are 9,221 active cases of infection in the country while 15243 people are under quarantine.
Two more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 104.
On Saturday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally had reached 26,019 as 468 cases were registered.
ILAM: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ilam district, a Covid-19 isolation ward has been set up inside a quarantine facility for attending to cases of novel coronavirus infection. Medical superintendent of Ilam Hospital Dr Prabhu Sah informed that an isolation ward with twenty beds has been set up, Read More...
Mountain tourism simply means tourism activities related to mountains. All the tourism activities which are conducted or carried out on mountains come under mountain tourism. Such activities generate employment in mountainous area, help upgrade the economic status of people there, develop local infr Read More...
LISBON: Olympique Lyonnais stunned pre-tournament favourites Manchester City with a 3-1 victory on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will face Bayern Munich. It is the first time that two French teams will compete in the semi-finals of the competi Read More...
Kathmandu, August 15 Stakeholders have criticised the government for neither resuming regular flights nor continuing chartered flights. Although the government had announced resumption of regular flights from August 17, it postponed the plan to September 1 citing the increasing threat of COVID Read More...
Kavre, August 15 Eighteen bodies from yesterday’s landslide have been found, while 21 are still missing. The landslide had struck more than three dozen houses in Lidi of Jugal Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk. According to DSP Madhav Prasad Kafle, all of the recovered bodies have been i Read More...
PARIS: France is to propose that masks be worn in shared workspaces as the country grapples with a rebound in coronavirus cases that rose again in the past 24 hours to over 3,000. The health ministry reported 3,310 new coronavirus infections, marking a post-lockdown high for the fourth day in Read More...
Khotang, August 15 Six police personnel transferred to district police office have tested positive for the COVID-19, in Khotang. Out of 11 police personnel, who reported to the District Police Office, Khotang, on August 7, six tested positive for the virus. They were transferred to Khotang fro Read More...
Banke, August 15 Banke Administration has lifted the prohibitory order from last night. The administration had imposed the order 13 days ago after coronavirus was detected in the community. Banke Chief District Officer Ram Bahadur Kurumbang said the prohibitory order had been lifted from yeste Read More...