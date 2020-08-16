THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 641 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 26,660.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 517,901 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 172 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the disease, 134 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 17335.

As of today, there are 9,221 active cases of infection in the country while 15243 people are under quarantine.

Two more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 104.

On Saturday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally had reached 26,019 as 468 cases were registered.

