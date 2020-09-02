THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 1120 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 41,649.

Of the infected, 320 are females while 800 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing ….. specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. More than 718,439 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

A fair amount of recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,112 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 23,290 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

Among the new cases, 388 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Likewise, twelve fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 251.

On Tuesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 40,529 with 1069 new recorded cases.

