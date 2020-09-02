KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 1120 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 41,649.
Of the infected, 320 are females while 800 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing ….. specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. More than 718,439 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
A fair amount of recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,112 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 23,290 people have recovered from the disease in the country.
Among the new cases, 388 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Likewise, twelve fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 251.
On Tuesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 40,529 with 1069 new recorded cases.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 People perform rituals at Hanumandhoka during Upaku, a procession in remembrance of the deceased beloved ones during Indrajatra on Tuesday. Read More...
PARIS: The rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara has failed as a COVID-19 treatment, French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday following a similar flop of a Roche product. Sanofi said Kevzara - which it produces with partner Regeneron - had failed as a COVID-19 treatment after the latest set of trials Read More...
PARIS: Two Paris St Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into quarantine, the club announced on Monday without revealing their identity. But French media said Argentine internationals Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes had cut short their holidays in Ibiza after contracting Read More...
PANCHTHAR: Coronavirus pandemic has hit the Panchthar jail with a prisoner testing positive to the virus, today. A 40-year-old man, who was arrested three days ago in a case of child marriage and was in a custody of the District Police Office, Panchthar, has contracted the disease. Swab sample Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read Also: Kathmandu valley reports highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases today As of today, 70 Read More...
KATHMANDU: English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have become parents to their first child, a baby girl. They have named her Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Sheeran gave an update to fans on Instagram: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wante Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is set to release a children's picture book and has dedicated it to his daughter Everly. Taking to his Instagram on August 31, the actor released the news of his first children's book — The One and Only Sparkella. He posted: “Guys, I don’t know Read More...
KATHANDU: Inspired by his own experience as a parent, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has penned a children's book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. Taking to his Twitter on September 1, Johar announced the release of his book: "Am excited to share something special with all of you....my first pic Read More...