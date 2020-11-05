THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 3,051 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 185,974.

Of the total infections, 1,209 are females and 1,842 are males.

Likewise, 3,430 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 148,408 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 79.8 per cent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 36,514.

Meanwhile, 18 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,052.

According to the health ministry, 13,068 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,507,190 PCR tests have been carried out till date.

Currently, there are 1,232 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Wednesday, 3,309 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 182,923.

Globally, over 48 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.23 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 32 million people have recovered from the disease while around 12 million cases are still active.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook