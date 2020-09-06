Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 46,257 with 980 new cases on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 980 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 46,257.

Of the infected, 290 are females while 690 are males.

A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,814 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 28,941 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

Among the new cases, 354 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

As of today, there are 17,027 active cases of infection in the country while 4703 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, nine fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 289.

On Saturday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached to 45,277 with 1,041 new cases.

